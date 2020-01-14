CNO Financial streamlines its operating segments

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) realigns its structure from three operating business segments into two divisions — consumer and worksite.

The company is expected to incur a pretax charge of ~$14M in Q4 2019, mainly for severance and the previously announced IT restructuring.

The initiatives are expected to reduce gross annual run-rate spending by ~$22M by the end of 2020.

CNO will continue to market its products under its three primary brands: Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

The consumer division will serve individual consumers, engaging with them on the phone, online, face-to-face with agents, or through a combination of sales structures.

The worksite division will focus on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups, interacting with customers at their place of employment.

As a result of the consolidation, Joel Schwartz, president of Colonial Penn will leave the company on April 10, 2020.