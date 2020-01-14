Slowing U.S. oil growth to spark shale buyouts, Schlumberger's Papa says

U.S. oil production growth should slow over the next five years, likely causing big companies to "gobble up" smaller shale oil producers, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) non-executive chairman and shale pioneer Mark Papa tells Reuters.

The Energy Information Administration has forecast U.S. oil production to increase 1M bbl/day this year, but Papa predicts U.S. output to grow by just 400K bbl/day in 2020 and by 100K-500K bbl/day per year through 2025, depending on future oil prices.

"I'm not saying U.S. shale oil will go away but I'm saying it will become a less powerful force as we go through the 2020s than it was in the previous decade," Papa says.

U.S. shale producers need a price of $55/bbl to break even, above which they can achieve an adequate return on investment, but generally lower oil prices over the last couple of years has reduced the amount of capital available to the industry, Papa says.

So, "what is likely to happen over the next 5-10 years is that some of the smaller companies will... get gobbled up by the majors... Exxon Mobil, Chevron and even BP are becoming bigger in the shale oil business, and probably five years from now those three companies will be even bigger and there will be [fewer] small companies."

