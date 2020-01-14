Aptinyx +10.6% after closing offering, insider buys

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is up 10.6% after hours following news it's closed its public equity offering with a full exercise of the greenshoe option, and insiders bought several hundred thousands of dollars worth of shares.

The company closed its offering of 11.69M shares at $3 each.

Gross proceeds came to about $35.1M; those are set to advance the preclinical and clinical development of its novel NMDA receptor modulators, including NYX-2925, NYX-783, and NYX-458, in development for chronic pain, PTSD, and cognitive impairment, respectively.

Meanwhile, among insider transactions, director Patrick Enright bought 95,000 shares; director Robert Hombach bought 50,000 shares; and President/CEO Norbert Riedel bought 35,000 shares.