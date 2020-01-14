Seeking Alpha
Healthcare  | On the Move

Momenta adds to rally as JPMorgan upgrades

|About: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)|By:, SA News Editor

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) is up 5.1% after hours, building on day's gains of 23.7% after JPMorgan raised its rating to Overweight.

After the company put out its 2020 outlook, analyst Eric Joseph pointed out that results from the phase 1/2 study of M254 in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura were compelling, with relative potency compared to a more conventional IVIg approach.

He's increased his year-end target to $30 from $14, now implying 18% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on MNTA