Momenta adds to rally as JPMorgan upgrades

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) is up 5.1% after hours, building on day's gains of 23.7% after JPMorgan raised its rating to Overweight.

After the company put out its 2020 outlook, analyst Eric Joseph pointed out that results from the phase 1/2 study of M254 in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura were compelling, with relative potency compared to a more conventional IVIg approach.

He's increased his year-end target to $30 from $14, now implying 18% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.