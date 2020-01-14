Most new power generating capacity in 2020 to come from wind, solar

Wind and solar power will dominate new electricity generation across the U.S. this year, according to a new forecast from the Energy Information Administration.

The EIA expects 42 GW of new electricity capacity this year, with solar and wind representing nearly 32 GW, or 76%, of the additions.

Wind accounts for the largest share of additions at 44%, followed by solar and natural gas at 32% and 22%, respectively.

The 18.5 GW of wind and 13.5 GW of new solar coming online this year would beat previous annual records for both electricity sources.

