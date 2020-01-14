Trade deal commodity targets seen likely too high for China to achieve

China reportedly has pledged to buy $50B more in U.S. energy supplies and raise U.S. agriculture purchases by $32B over two years as part of the upcoming phase one trade deal, but commodity traders and analysts are struggling to figure out how China will fulfill such sizeable commitments.

Analysts who study Chinese commodity flows are skeptical that the country can absorb such quantities of U.S. goods without threatening trade ties with other suppliers, hurting its own domestic producers and making substantial changes to import standards and quotas, Reuters reports.

The $50B oil and gas target is "too aggressive and unlikely to achieve," says Seng Yick Tee, an analyst at SIA Energy in Beijing, noting energy product exports from the U.S. to China totaled ~$8B each in 2017 and 2018.

The pledge to increase U.S. farm imports by $30B-plus over two years is seen as "shocking," since the amount exceeds the value of farm products China ever has purchased from the U.S. in a single year.

Traders also question what products China could buy from the U.S. since African swine fever has hurt demand for soybeans for animal feed and quotas to protect domestic farmers limit grain imports.

