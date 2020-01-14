Delta jet dumps fuel on L.A. school playground; 26 treated for minor injuries

A Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) jet in the process of making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport dumped fuel on an elementary school playground during recess, causing minor injuries to 26 people, according to local and federal authorities.

All of the injuries reportedly were minor, and none of the victims needed hospitalization.

"The aircraft landed safely after a release of fuel, which was required as part of normal procedure to reach a safe landing weight," Delta said.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it is "thoroughly investigating the circumstances" behind the incident and suggested the flight may not have followed fuel dumping rules.