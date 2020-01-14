BP seen in 'holding pattern' through H1 as Berenberg downgrades

BP is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenbergm where analyst Henry Tarr expects the stock to remain in a "holding pattern" through this year's H1 ahead of a new strategy from the incoming CEO.

BP's near-term focus remains on reducing gearing, which will lower the likelihood of increased shareholder payouts through higher dividends or buybacks, Tarr says, noting that gearing remains high (31.7% at Q3), driven by the acquisition of BHP's U.S. shale assets.

Tarr thinks further increases in the dividend are unlikely until gearing is firmly within the 20%-30% target range.

BP's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.