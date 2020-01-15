Plans to rein in Huawei dominance

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is proposing the Utilizing Strategic Allied Telecommunications Act, which would steer more than $1B toward companies developing 5G to counter advances from China's Huawei.

The money would come from auctions of wireless-spectrum licenses by the FCC, as well as a Multilateral Telecommunications Security Fund.

A draft version of the law didn’t name specific companies, but Huawei's closest rivals in the cellular radio market are Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK).

The Trump administration is also nearing publication of a rule that would vastly expand its powers to block shipments of foreign-made goods to Huawei.