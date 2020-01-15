Plans to rein in Huawei dominance

  • A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is proposing the Utilizing Strategic Allied Telecommunications Act, which would steer more than $1B toward companies developing 5G to counter advances from China's Huawei.
  • The money would come from auctions of wireless-spectrum licenses by the FCC, as well as a Multilateral Telecommunications Security Fund.
  • A draft version of the law didn’t name specific companies, but Huawei's closest rivals in the cellular radio market are Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK).
  • The Trump administration is also nearing publication of a rule that would vastly expand its powers to block shipments of foreign-made goods to Huawei.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.