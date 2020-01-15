Repo interventions to stay at elevated levels

Although the year-end cash squeeze passed without any jump in borrowing costs, the New York Fed plans to maintain its interventions in short-term funding markets at an elevated level.

On Tuesday, banks gobbled up $82B in temporary liquidity in the form of overnight and two-week repo loans.

"History has shown us that whenever these sorts of programs are introduced, they tend to last longer than what the Fed expects," said Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds at Janus Henderson, comparing the case to the unwinding of QE.