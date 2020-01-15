Bezos offers olive branch to Indian small business

The 21st century is "going to be the Indian century," Jeff Bezos said at a company event in New Delhi, amid local criticism from small business owners over unfair business practices.
Bezos also detailed plans for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to invest $1B in digitizing small- and medium-businesses in India and expects to export $10B worth of India-made goods by 2025.
India's business owners allege Amazon is driving them out of business by offering sharply discounted products and favoring select big sellers on its platform.
