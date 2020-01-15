Stocks dip before trade deal signing

It looks like some tensions will persist between the U.S. and China despite the signing of a "Phase One" trade deal this morning, triggering some profit-taking in risk assets (U.S. stock index futures are down 0.2% ).

Existing tariffs on Chinese imports will remain until the completion of a second phase trade agreement, meaning the duties are likely to stay in place until after the American presidential election in November.

The period of review is intended to give the Trump administration time to verify China's adherence to the terms of the pact, which will likely require Beijing to buy at least $200B of goods and services over two years, and to go beyond prior commitments made on IP and technology theft.