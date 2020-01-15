Improving margins help UnitedHealth earnings beat

  • UnitedHealth (UNH) Q4 results: Revenues: $60,901M (+4.3%); Premiums: $47,625M (+6.0%); Products: $7,626M (-10.8%); Services: $5,217M (+13.6%); Investment and other income: $433M (27.0%).
  • UnitedHealthcare: $48,247M (+4.4%); Optum: $29,798M (+8.1%).
  • Net Income: $3,541M (+16.5%); EPS: $3.68 (+18.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $3,748M (+16.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.90 (+18.9%); CF Ops: $18,463M (+17.5%).
  • FY Medical Care Ratio of 82.5%.
  • 2020 full-year guidance is affirmed: GAAP EPS: $15.45 - 15.75; Non-GAAP EPS: $16.25 - 16.55; GAAP net income: $14,750M - 15,050M; Non-GAAP net income: $15,525M - 15,825M.
