IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announces key research highlights from its synthetic lethality pipeline.

Methionine adenosyltransferase 2a (MAT2A) inhibitors for solid tumors with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP): Monotherapy activity and pharmacodynamic (PD) modulation in multiple endogenous MTAP-/- in vivo models.

Monotherapy activity and tumor regression in HCT116 MTAP-/- xenograft model.

Targeting IND for MAT2A inhibitor in H2 2020.

DNA polymerase theta inhibitors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD): Monotherapy activity in vivo in DLD1 BRCA2-/- xenograft model.

Enhanced tumor growth inhibition in combination with olaparib, a PARP inhibitor, in DLD1 BRCA2-/- xenograft model. Targeting development dandidate nomination for Polq inhibitor in 2020.

Werner helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability: Cellular dose-dependent PD modulation.

Monoterapy in vivo efficacy studies ongoing in multiple genetic settings.