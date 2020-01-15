ObsEva presents key 2020 milestones

  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will provide corporate plans for 2020 and beyond during 2020 JP Morgan Conference in San Francisco.
  • Linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, will continue to progress through four ongoing Phase 3 trials in 2020. Additional data in uterine fibroids trial anticipated in Q2 2020.
  • EU and U.S. regulatory filings may take place in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, respectively. Phase 3 trials of linzagolix for the endometriosis indication are in progress.
  • For OBE022, results from Phase 2a PROLONG trial are expected in H2 2020.
  • Opportunity to resume nolasiban development in IVF patients through new partnership with YuYuan Bioscience.
