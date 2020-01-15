Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales rose 1.4% for the two-month holiday period. Continued strength in multiple categories was offset by softer-than-expected performance in key holiday categories including electronics, toys and portions of home, which together account for approximately one-third of the company's holiday season sales.

Comparable digital sales were up 19% during the period.

Comparable sales are expected to be up 1.4% for the full quarter vs. +3.8% consensus estimate. The company says it's maintaining its previous Q4 EPS guidance, despite the lower-than-anticipated comp.

"We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations," notes Target CEO Brian Cornell.

TGT -6.20% premarket to $117.50

