Wedbush incrementally positive on Abercrombie & Fitch
Jan. 15, 2020 7:19 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)ANFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wedbush Securities checks in on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) after the retailer reaffirmed guidance at the ICR Conference this week.
- "Core Abercrombie continues to outperform the Hollister brand as expected based on proprietary promotional insights, and the US continues to outperform international, a continuation of trends seen in 3Q19 excluding outerwear, which we believe management is happy with in 4QTD, notes analyst Jen Redding.
- Redding says she is incrementally confident in the long-term value story after meeting with A&F CEO Fran Horowitz.
- "We believe management is pleased with performance in must-win categories including outerwear, denim, and fleece across genders and brands, and ANF is seeing a nice response to spring 2020 in stores with assortments set up two weeks ago," she reports.
- Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating in place on ANF and price target of $18.