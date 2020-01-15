Bank of America Q4 beats as loans and deposits grow

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BACQ4 EPS of 74 cents increased from 70 cents in the year-ago quarter and beat the average analyst estimate of 69 cents.
  • "Solid client activity in growing loans and gathering deposits helped us offset spread compression," said CFO Paul Donofrio.
  • BAC rises 0.9% in premarket trading.
  • Q4 net interest income of $12.14B  slips from $12.19B in Q3 and $12.50B in the year-ago quarter; lower interest rates were partly offset by loan and deposit growth.
  • Q4 noninterest income of $10.2B vs. $10.6B in Q3 and $10.2B in Q4 2018.
  • Q4 net interest yield of 2.35% falls from 2.41% in Q3 and 2.52% in Q4 2018.
  • Q4 efficiency ratio of 58.85% improves from 66.08% in Q3, but rises from 57.26% in Q4 2018.
  • Average loan and lease balances in the business segments rises 6% to $936B; average deposit balances rise by 5% to $1.4T.
  • Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity of 15.43% vs. 16.29% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 consumer banking net income of $3.11B falls from $3.33B in Q3 and $3.44B in the year-ago quarter, hurt by lower rates.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Bank of America EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Jan. 15)
