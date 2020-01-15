Credit Suisse sees GameStop struggles extending
Jan. 15, 2020 7:26 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse keeps an Underperform rating on GameStop (NYSE:GME) after catching up with top management at the ICR Conference this week.
- "While we appreciate the fresh look from new management, we continue to see both cyclical and structural challenges that the company will need to work through. In our view, the shape and extent of the potential improvement on the back of new console introductions remains unclear at this stage," writes analyst Seth Sigman.
- Sigman lowers his 2019 EPS estimate on GameStop to -$0.22 from -$0.10 and drops his 2020 EPS estimate to $0.12 from $0.40.
- Shares of GameStop are up 0.85% premarket to $4.75.