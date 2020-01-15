BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q4 adjusted EPS of $8.34 beats the average analyst estimate of $7.65 and compares with $6.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $3.98B, exceeding consensus of $3.84B, rises 16% from $3.43B a year earlier.

"Continued investment in Aladdin, including the acquisition of eFront, drove record growth in technology services revenue to almost $1B for the year," said Chairman and CEO Laurence D. Fink.

Q4 adjusted operating margin of 43.5%, unchanged from a year ago.

"Full year flows were positive across product type and investment style, including records in cash, factors and illiquid alternatives," Fink said.

Assets under management of $7.43T at Dec. 31. 2019 increased 6.7% during the quarter.

Q4 total net flows of $128.8B vs. $49.8B in the year-ago quarter; market change accounted for $258.6B of the AUM increase.

