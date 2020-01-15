PBF Energy intends to offer $1B of senior notes
Jan. 15, 2020 7:45 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)PBFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced that its indirect subsidiary, PBF Holding Company LLC, intends to offer $1B of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering.
- The Notes will be co-issued by PBF Finance Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of PBF Holding.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes, including to pay a portion of the cash consideration in the pending acquisition of the Martinez refinery and related logistics assets.