Tegna investor to seek four board seats in proxy fight - Bloomberg

Jan. 15, 2020 7:50 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shareholder Standard General plans to nominate four directors to the broadcaster's board after its push to explore a sale was snubbed, Bloomberg reports.
  • Standard General, which owns ~9.8% of TGNA shares, reportedly will file its slate of directors with regulators as early as today.
  • The investment firm believes there are several candidates for a takeover or merger with Tegna and that the company's current strategy has failed to explore all potential opportunities to unlock value, according to the report.
