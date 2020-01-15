JPMorgan cools on Darling Ingredients
Jan. 15, 2020
- JPMorgan lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to a Neutral rating from Overweight on its view that share price now largely reflects the currently favorable margin environment for renewable diesel producers.
- "Overall, we see a relatively favorable near-term earnings set up for DAR (driven by earnings in Diamond Green Diesel, its renewable diesel joint venture); however, we continue to believe that LCFS credit values are likely to head lower by 2021E when a wave of industry capacity growth begins to come online," writes analyst Ken Goldman.
- Goldman and team use a sum-of-the-parts evaluation of Darling to arrive at a price target of $29 vs. the average sell-side PT of $28.