JPMorgan cools on Darling Ingredients

Jan. 15, 2020 7:54 AM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)DARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • JPMorgan lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to a Neutral rating from Overweight on its view that share price now largely reflects the currently favorable margin environment for renewable diesel producers.
  • "Overall, we see a relatively favorable near-term earnings set up for DAR (driven by earnings in Diamond Green Diesel, its renewable diesel joint venture); however, we continue to believe that LCFS credit values are likely to head lower by 2021E when a wave of industry capacity growth begins to come online," writes analyst Ken Goldman.
  • Goldman and team use a sum-of-the-parts evaluation of Darling to arrive at a price target of $29 vs. the average sell-side PT of $28.
