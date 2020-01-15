J&J files application in Europe for expanded use of Spravato
Jan. 15, 2020
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies has filed a supplemental marketing application in Europe, called a Type II variation, seeking approval to use Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray as an acute short-term treatment, together with oral antidepressant therapy, for the rapid reduction of depressive symptoms in adults experiencing a moderate-to-severe depressive episode of major depressive disorder (MDD) who have suicidal ideation with intent.
- Spravato is currently approved (December 2019) in the EU for adults with treatment-resistant MDD, in combination with an SSRI or SNRI, who have not responded to at least two different treatments with antidepressants in the current moderate to severe depressive episode.