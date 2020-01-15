Idexx Labs announces leadership changes

  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announces organizational changes to its global Companion Animal Group ("CAG") business.
  • James Polewaczyk, head of North America Commercial Operations has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President and will now oversee CAG Commercial Operations globally.
  • Kathy Turner, Commercial Operations chief for CAG in Europe and Asia has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer.
  • Dr. Michael Erickson assumed responsibility for IDEXX's North America Corporate Accounts in 2019, will now lead Global Corporate Accounts.
  • Dr. Tina Hunt has been promoted to Executive Vice President. She will retain global responsibility for in-clinic companion animal diagnostics portfolio and will also oversee IDEXX's worldwide operations.
  • Michael Lane has been promoted to Executive Vice President, with continued accountability for company's Global Reference Laboratories, will also be responsible for worldwide information technology organization.
  • The changes are effective immediately and the leadership team will continue to report to Jay Mazelsky, President and CEO.
