Idexx Labs announces leadership changes
Jan. 15, 2020 7:57 AM ETIDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)IDXXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announces organizational changes to its global Companion Animal Group ("CAG") business.
- James Polewaczyk, head of North America Commercial Operations has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President and will now oversee CAG Commercial Operations globally.
- Kathy Turner, Commercial Operations chief for CAG in Europe and Asia has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer.
- Dr. Michael Erickson assumed responsibility for IDEXX's North America Corporate Accounts in 2019, will now lead Global Corporate Accounts.
- Dr. Tina Hunt has been promoted to Executive Vice President. She will retain global responsibility for in-clinic companion animal diagnostics portfolio and will also oversee IDEXX's worldwide operations.
- Michael Lane has been promoted to Executive Vice President, with continued accountability for company's Global Reference Laboratories, will also be responsible for worldwide information technology organization.
- The changes are effective immediately and the leadership team will continue to report to Jay Mazelsky, President and CEO.