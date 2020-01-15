Union Gaming sees buyback binge from casino player
- Union Gaming weighs in on the highly-anticipated sale of the MGM Grand property by MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM).
- "We do believe the significance of the transaction is being underappreciated given the magnitude of value (and cash) being unlocked that will ultimately result in meaningful deleveraging and substantial share repurchase potential," notes analyst John DeCree.
- DeCree sees MGM using about $6B from its recent asset sales (MGM Grand, Bellagio, Circus Circus) to go to reducing debt in a bid to reach its net financial leverage target of 1.0X. "With no major capex needs on the horizon for 2020, we expect the vast majority of the remaining $3.2bn of cash would likely be earmarked for share repurchases, which could reduce the share count by nearly 20%," estimates DeCree.
- Union Gaming lifts its price target on Buy-rated MGM to $41 to account for the recent asset sales. The average sell-side PT on MGM is $35.67.
