Tullow Oil to cap dismal 2019 with $1.5B charge

Jan. 15, 2020 8:02 AM ETTullow Oil plc (TUWOY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) says it will take a $1.5B writedown when it reports FY 2019 results, reflecting a $10/bbl cut in its long-term oil price assumptions and a downgrade to reserves in Ghana.
  • The charge includes a revision to reserves at the TEN project's Enyenra field in Ghana and a drop in its long-term oil price assumption to $65/bbl from $75/bbl, as well as a writedown of exploration costs, mainly in Kenya and Uganda.
  • While the update indicates yet more obstacles ahead - including the suspension of a pilot project in Kenya - Tullow maintains its 2020 production guidance of 70K-80K bbl/day and expects underlying free cash flow of at least $150M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.