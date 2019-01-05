Tullow Oil to cap dismal 2019 with $1.5B charge
- Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY) says it will take a $1.5B writedown when it reports FY 2019 results, reflecting a $10/bbl cut in its long-term oil price assumptions and a downgrade to reserves in Ghana.
- The charge includes a revision to reserves at the TEN project's Enyenra field in Ghana and a drop in its long-term oil price assumption to $65/bbl from $75/bbl, as well as a writedown of exploration costs, mainly in Kenya and Uganda.
- While the update indicates yet more obstacles ahead - including the suspension of a pilot project in Kenya - Tullow maintains its 2020 production guidance of 70K-80K bbl/day and expects underlying free cash flow of at least $150M.