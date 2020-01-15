Goldman Q4 EPS falls short as expenses increase
Jan. 15, 2020 8:04 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) falls 1.3% in premarket trading after Q4 EPS of $4.69 falls short of the $5.56 consensus.
- Compares with $4.79 in Q3 and $6.04 in the year-ago quarter.
- In Q4, other expenses jumped to $1.78B from $505M in Q3 and $1.08B in the year-ago quarter. During 2019, Goldman recorded net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings of $1.24B, which reduced EPS by $3.16.
- Q4 net revenue of $9.96B beats the average analyst estimate of $8.56B and rises 23% Y/Y reflecting higher net revenue in Asset Management and Global Markets; increase was 20% on Q/Q basis.
- Q4 net interest income of $1.07B, up 6% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.
- Q4 total non-interest revenue of $8.89B increases 22% Q/Q and 25% Y/Y.
- Q4 compensation and benefits expense of $3.05B, up 12% Q/Q and 64% Y/Y; total operating expenses of $7.30B increases 30% Q/Q and 42% Y/Y.
- Q4 Investment Banking net revenue of $2.06B, down 6% Y/Y as lower revenue in Financial Advisory and Corporate Lending were partly offset by significantly higher revenue in Underwriting.
- Q4 Global Market net revenue of $3.48B rose 33% vs. Q4 2018 with FICC net revenue rising 63% to $1.77B and Equities net revenue up 12% to $1.71B.
- Q4 Asset Management net revenue of $3.00B jumps 52% Y/Y, reflecting higher net revenue in Equity investments and Lending, as well as higher Management and other fees, partly offset by lower incentive fees.
- Q4 Consumer & Wealth Management net revenue of $1.41B rose 8% Y/Y.
- Book value per common share of $218.52 at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $218.82 at Sept. 30, 2019.
- Conference call at 9:30 Am ET.
