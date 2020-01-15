Susquehanna upgrades send transportation names higher
- Susquehanna warms up to four transportation/logistics stocks.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) are all upgraded to Positive from Neutral on a more positive view of economic activity and cost headwinds.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide is tagged with a price target of $95 vs. $79 prior and the average sell-side PT of $81.15. Shares are up 1.15% premarket to $83.12.
- Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) earns a price target of $29 vs. $23 prior and the average sell-side PT of $24.25. Shares are up 1.88% premarket to $22.17.
- Landstar System (LSTR) lands a price target of $140 vs. $117 prior and the average sell-side PT of $109.93. Shares are up 1.05% premarket.
- Werner Enterprises (WERN) is assigned with a price target of $46 vs. $43 prior and the average sell-side PT of $39.50. Shares are up 1.44% premarket to $38.75.