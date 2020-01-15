KKR closes $2.2B next-gen tech growth fund

Jan. 15, 2020 8:15 AM ET
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) announces the final closing of KKR Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, a $2.2B fund focused on growth equity investment opportunities in technology in North America, Europe, and Israel.
  • Similar to its predecessor fund, NGT II seeks to generate strong returns for investors by investing in market-leading, high-growth technology companies through a combination of majority or minority stakes.
  • KKR will be investing more than $265M of capital in the fund alongside these investors through the firm’s balance sheet and employee commitments.
  • NGT II is expected to make equity investments of typically more than $50M in thematically targeted areas, including enterprise software, security, internet/digital media, fintech, and tech-enabled and data services.
