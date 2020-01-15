Royole files for confidential U.S. IPO - FT

Chinese flexible display maker Royole Corp. has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering to raise about $1B, FT reports.

The company is regarded as one of a group of Chinese tech startups working to dismantle the decades-old image of China as a clone factory by leading in design and innovation.

Royole is seeking funding to expand its sales and marketing and research facilities, and competes with Samsung Electronics and BOE Technology Group to produce bendable screens using OLED technology.