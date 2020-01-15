Eldorado Gold meets full-year production guidance, hires new COO

Jan. 15, 2020 8:18 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)EGOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) says preliminary FY 2019 production of 395,331 oz. of gold met the company's guidance of 390K-420K oz., despite output at its largest mine falling short of its target.
  • EGO's Kisladag mine in Turkey produced 140K oz. in FY 2019, compared with 172K oz. in 2018, slightly below guidance due to a slower ramp up of crushing and stacking and longer than expected solution flows through the leach pad.
  • Preliminary Q4 company-wide gold production was 118,955 oz.
  • The company also says COO Paul Skayman is retiring, to be succeeded by former Goldcorp Latin America senior VP Joe Dick.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.