Eldorado Gold meets full-year production guidance, hires new COO
Jan. 15, 2020 Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) says preliminary FY 2019 production of 395,331 oz. of gold met the company's guidance of 390K-420K oz., despite output at its largest mine falling short of its target.
- EGO's Kisladag mine in Turkey produced 140K oz. in FY 2019, compared with 172K oz. in 2018, slightly below guidance due to a slower ramp up of crushing and stacking and longer than expected solution flows through the leach pad.
- Preliminary Q4 company-wide gold production was 118,955 oz.
- The company also says COO Paul Skayman is retiring, to be succeeded by former Goldcorp Latin America senior VP Joe Dick.