Iovance advances pivotal lifileucel study
Jan. 15, 2020 8:24 AM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)IOVABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) announces that the last patient has completed dosing in cohort 4 of its Phase 2 registration-enabling study, C-144-01, evaluating cell therapy lifileucel (LN-144) in metastatic melanoma patients, a Fast Track, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Orphan Drug indication.
- The primary endpoint of the 164-subject trial is objective response rate (ORR) up to month 54 (every six weeks for six months, then every three months thereafter).
- The company says it remains on track to file a U.S. marketing application in Q4.