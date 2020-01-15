Twist Bio teams up with Schrödinger in drug discovery
Jan. 15, 2020 8:26 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)TWSTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) collaborates with Schrödinger, Inc., to discover new antibody therapeutics against G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) targets.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Schrödinger will use its physics-based computational platform to model functional antibody segments that bind to a particular GPCR receptor.
- Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, will use its silicon-based DNA synthesis platform to generate a large number of defined antibody sequences that can then be taken into proof-of-concept and preclinical development.
- The companies will collaborate on any commercial opportunities generated by the work together.