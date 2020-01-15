PG&E +5.7% pre-market after Citigroup calls agreement 'big step forward'

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is indicated to open at its highest levels in five months as Citi analyst Praful Mehta upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $15 price target, up from $11, saying the company's potential agreement with bondholders is a "big step forward."

Bloomberg reported yesterday that PG&E is near a deal with creditors including Pimco and Elliott on a restructuring plan which would offer a mix of equity and new debt if they abandon their rival restructuring plan.

Mehta believes the "constructive negotiations" referenced in bankruptcy court yesterday suggest a deal with bondholders is imminent, one that would limit California Gov. Newsom's ability to push back on leverage levels.

PG&E likely will offer "constructive solutions like building sales, NOL monetization and regulatory asset recovery as ways to improve the credit profile," Mehta writes.

PCG's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating all are Neutral.