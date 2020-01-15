Express gains after laying out restructuring plan

Jan. 15, 2020 8:30 AM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)EXPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) plans to cut 10% of the jobs at its headquarters and design studio in New York City as part of a restructuring plan.
  • "We have spent the past six months developing a strategy with the intent to return Express to long-term growth and a mid-single digit operating margin," says Express CEO Tim Baxter.
  • Express has an investor event scheduled for next week during which it plans to share more details.
  • Shares of Express are up 1.85% in premarket trading to $4.85.
