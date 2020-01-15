U.S. Bancorp -1.4% after Q4 disappoints

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Q4 EPS of $1.08, excluding notable items, misses the average analyst estimate of $1.09 and declines from $1.15 in Q3 and $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

USB falls 1.4% in premarket trading.

Q4 net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis of $3.23B slips 2.3% from Q3 and 3.0% from Q4 2018; net interest margin of 2.92% vs. 3.02% in Q3 and 3.15% in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease in net interest margin vs. Q3 reflects continued yield curve compression, premium amortization in the investment securities portfolio, and earning asset mix.

Q4 noninterest income of $2.44B falls 6.8% Q/Q and 2.5% Y/Y.

Q4 average total loans of $294.9B rise from $292.4B in Q3; average total deposits of $356.5B grow from $349.9B.

Q4 net charge-off ratio of 0.52% increases from 0.48% in Q3.

Book value per common share of $29.90 at Dec. 31, 2019 slips from $30.26 at Sept. 30, 2019.

