Amazon bull sees continuing ad momentum

Mizuho says Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) ad business showed "continued momentum" in Q4, particularly in sponsored product ads.

Sponsored product ad pricing grew 9% in the period due to conversion rate and targeting improvements.

Mizuho says the tech giant is "focused on expanding into brand advertising in 2020" and is expected to ad videos for the sponsored ads.

The firm cites a conversation with Amazon ad agency Tinuiti.

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating and $2,150 price target on Amazon. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.