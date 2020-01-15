First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) slides 2.2% in premarket trading after the bank's public offering of 2.5M shares of common stock prices for expected gross proceeds of $295.0M.

That implies a per-share price of $118; First Republic shares closed at $120.75 on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional 375K shares.

Intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio.