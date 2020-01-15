PNC Financial sees 4%-5% loan growth in 2020

  • PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) sees average loans up 4%-5% in 2020, revenue up at the low end of low single digits, and noninterest expense stable.
  • For Q1, PNC expects average loans to rise ~1%, net interest income to decline ~1%, fee income falling ~3%, noninterest expense down mid-single digits, other noninterest income of $300M-$350M, and loan loss provision of $225M-$300M.
  • The bank also received approval from the Fed to buy back up to an additional $1.0B in common shares through the end of Q2 2020.
  • Q4 EPS of $2.97 beat the consensus estimate of $2.91 and increased from $2.94 in Q3 and $2.75 in Q4 2018.
  • Q4 net interest income of $2.5B fell 1% vs. Q3 on lower loan and securities yields substantially offset by lower rates on deposits and borrowings.
  • Q4 net interest margin narrowed by 6 basis points to 2.78%.
  • Q4 average loans of $238.9B increased by $1.2B from Q3 and average deposits of $287.8B incresed 3% during the quarter.
  • Q4 return on average common equity of 11.54% vs. 11.56% in Q3 and 11.83% in Q4 2018.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $83.30 per share increased from $82.37 at Sept. 30, 2019.
  • Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: PNC Financial EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Jan. 15)
