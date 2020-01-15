Top solar name slapped with double downgrade

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) -5.7% pre-market after Barclays analyst Moses Sutton slashes his rating to Underweight from Overweight and sets a price target of $49, implying 17% downside from Tuesday's close.

"Systems has lost 80%+ of its U.S. market share. And the Street has completely missed it," Sutton writes.

After analyzing industry data on 5,000 projects, Sutton believes the company's Systems business "is in trouble" and expects FSLR's "rapidly declining share" of the U.S. downstream project market to lead to a re-rating of the shares.

