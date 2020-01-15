Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) closes on the previously announced sale of of 10 data centers to Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF).

The two Mapletree entities acquired the Powered Base Building portfolio from Digital Realty for a total purchase price of ~$557M.

The 10 properties are fully leased and expected to generate 2020 cash net operating income of ~$37M, representing a 6.6% cap rate.

Digital Realty will provide transitional property management services for the Powered Base Building portfolio for one year from the closing date at a customary market rate.

