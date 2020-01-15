Del Taco impresses at ICR
Jan. 15, 2020 9:24 AM ETDel Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO)TACOBy: Clark Schultz
- BTIG sees Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) as delivering one of the most significant ICR presentations this week off its announcement of a new value platform later this month.
- "Management indicated that following several years of necessitated price increases, the $1 price point had become harder to maintain and it made sense to create a new platform rather than fix an existing one than had become unsustainable," reports analyst Peter Saleh.
- Del Taco is placing a bigger focus on menu innovation this year, including new fresh guacamole items.
- BTIG has a Neutral rating on Del Taco.
- #ICR20