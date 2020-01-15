Glu, Zynga rise on positive KeyBanc starts

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is 1.9% higher this morning, and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) 1.8% higher , after initiations at KeyBanc at Overweight.

Mobile gaming looks strong as growth should accrue to publishers with scale, KeyBanc says; those with "a stable of core growing games, strong pipelines, and expanding margins should fare well."

It's set a price target of $8 on Glu Mobile, implying 36% upside, and a target of $8.50 on Zynga, implying 26% upside.

Both sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish on GLUU, which has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Sell-siders are Bullish on ZNGA, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bullish; it has a Quant Rating of Bullish.