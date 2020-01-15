Stocks start in the green ahead of trade deal signing

Stocks tick higher at the open ahead of today's signing of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal and as the corporate earnings season ramps up; Dow +0.3% , S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.2% .

In earnings news this morning, Dow component UnitedHealth ( +2.1% ), BlackRock ( +2% ) and Bank of America ( -1.8% ) beat earnings expectations, while Goldman Sachs ( -0.6% ) turned in a mixed report.

In other U.S. corporate news, Target ( -6.5% ) is among the biggest early laggards after reporting December holiday sales that were below expectations.

European bourses are mostly lower, with France's CAC and Germany's DAX both -0.3% while U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5% .

An early look at the S&P sectors shows defensive oriented real estate ( +0.6% ), health care ( +0.6% ) and utilities ( +0.6% ) outperforming the broader market, while financials ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.5% ) are off to a weak start.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, driving down both the two-year and 10-year yields by 3 bps to 1.55% and 1.79%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.18.