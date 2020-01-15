Stocks start in the green ahead of trade deal signing

Stocks tick higher at the open ahead of today's signing of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal and as the corporate earnings season ramps up; Dow +0.3%, S&P 500 and Nasdaq both +0.2%.
In earnings news this morning, Dow component UnitedHealth (+2.1%), BlackRock (+2%) and Bank of America (-1.8%) beat earnings expectations, while Goldman Sachs (-0.6%) turned in a mixed report.
In other U.S. corporate news, Target (-6.5%) is among the biggest early laggards after reporting December holiday sales that were below expectations.
European bourses are mostly lower, with France's CAC and Germany's DAX both -0.3% while U.K.'s FTSE trades flat; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.5%.
An early look at the S&P sectors shows defensive oriented real estate (+0.6%), health care (+0.6%) and utilities (+0.6%) outperforming the broader market, while financials (-0.7%) and energy (-0.5%) are off to a weak start.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, driving down both the two-year and 10-year yields by 3 bps to 1.55% and 1.79%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.18.
WTI February crude oil -0.4% to $58.00/bbl.
