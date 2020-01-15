Apple bull lifts target on 5G, low-cost iPhone

Canaccord Genuity raises its Apple (AAPL +0.8% ) target from $275 to $355, a 12% upside from yesterday's close.

Analyst T. Michael Walkley: "We believe the potential launch of a low-cost iPhone combined with a 5G upgrade cycle will drive further demand through 2021."

Apple is expected to launch a budget-friendly iPhone SE successor early this year.

The analyst expects the higher-margin services revenue to continue to outpace the company's overall growth and notes the strong sales and growth momentum in wearables.

Canaccord reiterates its Buy rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.