Goldman Sachs exits Uber - CNBC

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.4% ) sold its entire stake in ride-hailing giant Uber (UBER +0.4% ) in Q4, CNBC reports, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The move may have helped Goldman's Q4 revenue beat expectations.

Goldman's investments in private and public companies are reported under its Asset Management division.

Goldman's Asset Management revenue of $3.00B in Q4 rose 52% Y/Y and 85% vs. Q3 2019.

The company didn't mention the Uber stake sale in its Q4 earnings report, but said its "increase in equity investments net revenue reflected significant net gains in public equities compared with net losses in the prior year period and significantly higher net gains in private equities."

