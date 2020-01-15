Morgan Stanley Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 15, 2020 5:30 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)MSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.72B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 3 downward.