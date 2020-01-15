SQM wins backing for lithium expansion from Chilean regulator

  • Chile's environmental regulator has appealed a lower court decision against SQM's (SQM -0.9%) remediation plan that had called into question the miner's $380M production expansion project.
  • The First Environmental Court of Antofagasta, where SQM's operations are based, previously upheld a complaint made by local communities about the use of water in the Atacama Desert, but the regulator said the lower court's arguments that the plan failed to protect the environment were "unfounded" and accused judges of cherry-picking information to favor its finding.
  • The regulator's appeal must now be considered by Chile's Supreme Court; if successful, it could help end years of legal and regulatory disputes over charges that SQM had over-drawn brine from the environmentally sensitive salt flat.
